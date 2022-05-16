Hemp Equipment Seller's Counterclaims Fail, Court Told

By Sarah Jarvis (May 16, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A nutritional supplement company has urged a Utah federal court to toss counterclaims by a company it accused of selling it aging hemp extraction equipment that required retrofitting, arguing that the counterclaims are contradictory and insufficiently specific. LifeTech Pharma LLC urged the court in a Friday motion to dismiss counterclaims for breach of contract and fraud by Master Smith Enterprises LLC, Smith Systems LLC and Anthony Russell Smith, the sole member of both companies. LifeTech argued, among other things, that the three alleged no facts showing LifeTech acted with intent to defraud. "The facts that are alleged are equally consistent with...

