ITC Won't Halt Chamberlain Import Ban In Garage Door IP Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (May 16, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has refused to stop an order banning imports of The Chamberlain Group's patent-infringing garage door products, saying its denial was the consequence of Chamberlain's deliberate choice to not raise arguments at the appropriate time. Chamberlain's request to stop the order was filed the same day it appealed the ITC's confirmation of an administrative law judge's determination that the definition of certain patents Chamberlain infringed included garage doors, gate operators and commercial operators. The ITC had also proposed the remedy of putting limits on Chamberlain's infringing products. The ITC said Chamberlain's chances of getting the order stopped were...

