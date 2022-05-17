Kirkland Lands 6-Atty Finance Group From Proskauer

By Jack Rodgers (May 17, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Six attorneys who focus on registered funds, business development company investment and other financial law have left Proskauer Rose LLP to join Kirkland & Ellis LLP's investment funds group in New York, Washington, D.C., and Boston. Along with their work advising investment counselors and corporate board members, the team also focuses on helping clients navigate products designed for retail investors and high net worth clients, the firm said in a statement announcing the hires on Monday. Included in the group are Nicole Runyan and Brad Green, who will be based in New York; William Tuttle, Erin Lett and David Marcinkus, who...

