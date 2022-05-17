Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Oregon Attorneys Denied Early Win In Bar Membership Suit

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 17, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge denied an early win to two attorneys suing the Oregon State Bar over its mandatory membership requirements, ruling that the challengers would have to prove the bar had engaged in "nongermane" political activities and make a case for whether those actions crossed a constitutional line.

Because lawyers Diane Gruber and Mark Runnels argued in their motion for summary judgment that simply being compelled to be members of the bar violates their First Amendment rights, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon said they would have to add more to their argument and continue with the lawsuit.

"The factual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!