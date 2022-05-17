Oregon Attorneys Denied Early Win In Bar Membership Suit

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 17, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge denied an early win to two attorneys suing the Oregon State Bar over its mandatory membership requirements, ruling that the challengers would have to prove the bar had engaged in "nongermane" political activities and make a case for whether those actions crossed a constitutional line. Because lawyers Diane Gruber and Mark Runnels argued in their motion for summary judgment that simply being compelled to be members of the bar violates their First Amendment rights, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon said they would have to add more to their argument and continue with the lawsuit. "The factual...

