New CFTC Commissioner Taps Ex-BigLaw Attys As Counsel

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 16, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Newly appointed U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission member Summer K. Mersinger has hired a trio of lawyers to head up her office's legal affairs, including two attorneys who have deep roots at the financial regulator and worked closely with her in the past. Chris Lucas, Terry Arbit, and Elizabeth Mastrogiacomo are joining Mersinger's team, the new commissioner said Monday. Lucas, who was most recently the co-head of U.S. government affairs at BNY Mellon, will serve as Mersinger's chief of staff. Arbit and Mastrogiacomo, who were Mersinger's colleagues when she was chief of staff to then-Commissioner Dawn DeBerry Stump, will both be senior...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS