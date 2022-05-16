Google Parent's Drone Co. Lands Ex-Tesla Atty For GC Spot

By Michele Gorman (May 16, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- An attorney who most recently worked in Tesla's legal department has taken on the general counsel role at Wing, the drone delivery service owned by Alphabet Inc. In the move unveiled Monday, Angela Chadwick replaces former general counsel Nancy Egan at Wing, which said it has operations on three continents and, as of March, has made more than 200,000 commercial drone deliveries. Wing said it brought drone service to the country's first metro areas when it launched a drone delivery service in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area last month. Chadwick managed global compliance as an associate general counsel at Tesla for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS