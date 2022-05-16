Lies, Leaks and Scares: Five Damning Finds From ENRC's Win

By Christopher Crosby (May 16, 2022, 7:41 PM BST) -- A London judge's explosive findings that a Dechert LLP's former head of white collar investigations leaked his client's confidential materials to the press and the Serious Fraud Office to generate work burned the reputation of a once high-flying attorney. High Court Judge David Waksman launched a scathing attack on Neil Gerrard, the former head of white collar investigations at Dechert, calling him a "highly unreliable and at times dishonest witness." (iStock.com/SHansche) More than seven months after the trial wrapped, High Court Judge David Waksman concluded that Neil Gerrard leaked privileged information to pressure his client into expanding the scope of his...

