Global Tax Chiefs Should Look To US Whistleblower Programs

By Neil Getnick and Nico Gurian (May 17, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- In welcome news for the global effort to combat transnational tax evasion and money laundering, the head of the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation Division said he would discuss[1] with other heads of the Joint Chiefs of Global Tax Enforcement whether the J5 should establish its own whistleblower program.[2] As the J5 — launched in 2018 between the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and the Netherlands — looks to address new tax evasion and money laundering schemes in areas like cryptocurrency, establishing a robust international whistleblower program undoubtedly will do what U.S. whistleblower programs have done for decades: Increase fraud detection and...

