Court Tosses Medical Pot License Case Against State Of Utah

By Katryna Perera (May 17, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge threw out a lawsuit against state agencies filed by a would-be medical cannabis company that alleged it was wrongfully denied a license to grow the plant in the state. U.S. District Judge Ted Stewart issued an order Monday stating that the federal claims asserted by plaintiff JLPR LLC fail as a matter of law and that the court declines to exercise supplemental jurisdiction over the remaining state law claims. Judge Stewart dismissed the federal claims with prejudice and the state law claims without prejudice. All 17 named defendants in the suit had previously moved for dismissal. The state defendants...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS