Ex-Maine Assistant US Atty Rejoins Wiley's Insurance Group

By Adrian Cruz (May 18, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Washington, D.C., firm Wiley Rein LLP announced that it has rehired a former insurance attorney as of counsel who spent a little under three and a half years working as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Maine. Ashley E. Eiler joined Wiley for the third time on Monday, noting that she spent a year as a summer associate before joining the firm permanently from 2013 to 2018. She told Law360 on Wednesday that she chose to return to the firm because of the strength of its insurance group and her overall positive experiences during her first two stints at...

