Justices To Weigh Reach Of Habeas 'Safety Valve'

By Jack Queen (May 16, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it will consider whether prisoners can challenge their sentences through petitions for writs of habeas corpus after new case law retroactively renders them innocent, resolving what a petitioner described as "kaleidoscopic chaos" on the issue between circuits. Marcus DeAngelo Jones, who was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for weapons charges in 2000, says the Supreme Court invalidated the legal basis for his conviction in 2019. But he is prevented from reversing his sentence because the circumstances of his case don't fit within the exceptions to a law that largely replaced habeas...

