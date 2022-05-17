Abbott, FDA Reach Agreement To Reopen Infant Formula Plant

By Hailey Konnath (May 16, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Abbott has reached an agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that paves the way for the company to reopen its infant formula plant in Michigan, which has been closed while regulators investigate potential links between Abbott's formula and a bacterial infection that made some babies sick earlier this year. Abbott, which makes Similac formula, said in a statement Monday that it could have its Michigan plant back up and running within two weeks. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan) The reopening plan, outlined in a consent decree filed in Michigan federal court, comes the same day the FDA unveiled temporarily relaxed import rules...

