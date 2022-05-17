Neb. Medical Pot Campaign Sues Over 'Unconstitutional' Rule

By Sam Reisman (May 17, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A campaign to put a pair of medical marijuana legalization questions before Nebraska voters this November has filed a federal lawsuit against the state's secretary of state, alleging that a law requiring signatures from rural areas is unconstitutional. In a complaint filed Monday, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, or NMM, said that a mandate that signatures be collected from a wide swath of the state's 93 counties gave "disproportionate influence to voters in sparsely populated counties," and should not be enforced. The campaign said in its complaint that it lacked the resources to gather signatures in far-flung corners of the state, but still...

