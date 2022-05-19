These IP Boutique Firms Are Dominating PTAB Work

By Britain Eakin (May 19, 2022, 9:02 AM EDT) -- Three intellectual property boutiques picked up the most work at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board over the last three years, with attorneys from the firms saying their patent-specific focus makes them a go-to for PTAB matters over general practice firms. Fish & Richardson PC clocked in first by a wide margin, with 471 total cases between 2019 and 2021. Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP landed second, with 293 total cases over the last three years, and Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox PLLC followed close behind, securing the third spot with 271 cases, according to a new patent litigation...

