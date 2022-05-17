Gov't Told It Risks Another Crash From Competitiveness Goal

By Martin Croucher (May 17, 2022, 3:23 PM BST) -- Britain risks another major financial crash through the introduction of a new regulatory competitiveness objective, almost 60 economists and public figures have told the government. The group said in a letter to Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak published on Monday that the country risks a "regulatory race to the bottom" that could destabilize the economy. The letter was signed by 58 economists and public figures, including Vince Cable, a former secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, who said in a statement that a focus on competitiveness by the then-Financial Services Authority had contributed to the financial crisis...

