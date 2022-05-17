Gov't Open To Options On Insurance Costs After Grenfell Fire

By Martin Croucher (May 17, 2022, 11:01 AM BST) -- The government has told the finance watchdog that it will consider all options on cutting the cost of insurance for residents of high-rise buildings, who have been burdened with rising premiums since the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze. Michael Gove, the housing secretary, said in a letter published on Monday that he would be open to requests by the Financial Conduct Authority for new statutory powers to allow it to tackle the growing problem. The FCA has been asked by the government to investigate why premiums have continued to rise for leaseholders in high-rise buildings, even though safety measures were introduced after the fire...

