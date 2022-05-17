S&P Downgrades Credit Suisse Amid Concerns Over Risk

By Dawood Fakhir (May 17, 2022, 2:26 PM BST) -- S&P Global Ratings downgraded the credit ratings of global financial firm Credit Suisse AG on Tuesday because of concerns about its risk management measures and the costs the lender expects from ongoing litigation and regulatory action. The ratings agency cut its long-term issuer credit rating for the main bank of the Credit Suisse group to A from A+. S&P took the same action for the other subsidiaries of the group. Credit Suisse Group AG, the parent organization based in Switzerland, was also hit with a ratings cut — to BBB from BBB+, with a stable outlook on all the entities, the ratings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS