Brodies Guides On Property Biz's £43M Pensions Deal

By Irene Madongo (May 17, 2022, 3:49 PM BST) -- Retirement specialist Just Group PLC has completed a £43 million ($54 million) full buy-in transaction for the pension plan of a Scottish property and investment business, advisory firm K3 said on Tuesday. The deal for the James Walker (Leith) Ltd. Retirement Benefit Scheme, which covers about 300 members, was completed in January, K3 said. The deal was completed in 10 months, which is relatively quick for this kind of transaction. "In the early planning stages of this transaction, the entire team recognized that achieving strong levels of collaboration from all those involved would lead to a successful outcome," said Peter Jennings,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS