Patriarch's $1B Claim Alive Pending Appeal In Zohar Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (May 17, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge said Tuesday that an appeal of a ruling she issued earlier in the case of distressed debt investment vehicles should be resolved before she could adjudicate an administrative expense claim from entities associated with Lynn Tilton potentially worth $1 billion, as the contested order involves the expense claim's supporting assertions. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens said an appeal of her February order striking portions of Patriarch Partners' $1 billion administrative expense claim motion that supported the request for payment must be decided before she can make a decision on the motion itself....

