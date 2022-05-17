Dentons-Led Cannabis Producer Soars After Direct Listing

By Tom Zanki (May 17, 2022, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Shares of Bright Green Corp. more than tripled in debut trading Tuesday after the federally authorized cannabis producer entered public markets through a direct listing, steered by Dentons and financial advisers' counsel Carmel Milazzo & Feil LLP. Bright Green's stock closed at $25.15 in Nasdaq trading, up 216% from its listing price of $8, after going public through a direct listing rather than a traditional initial public offering. In a direct listing, a company registers existing shares and begins trading on an exchange without jumping through certain hoops associated with an IPO. "From a pricing point of view and volume point...

