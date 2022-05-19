UK Attys Face Health Woes From Stress And Burnout

By Steven Lerner (May 19, 2022, 8:02 AM EDT) -- Lawyers in the U.K. feel so stressed and burned out from work that it is causing mental and physical health ailments, according to the results of a new survey released on Thursday. Legal transaction management platform Legatics commissioned market research company YouGov to conduct a survey of the trends behind the "Great Resignation," during which workers around the world have quit their jobs en masse, in U.K. law firms. Over 90% of lawyers said their jobs resulted in stress or burnout at some point, with 29% saying it happens daily and 23% responding it happens weekly. !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS