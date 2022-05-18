Husch Blackwell Adds To Financial Services Practice In DC

By Jack Rodgers (May 18, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- Husch Blackwell LLP recently announced that it has hired an attorney focused on financial and other related law who spent more than a decade with her previous firm, Weiner Brodsky Kider PC. Leslie Sowers has made the jump to Husch Blackwell after first joining Weiner Brodsky in 2009 as an associate. She was made partner with her former firm in 2016, according to her LinkedIn profile, and joins Hush Blackwell as a partner in Washington, D.C. In an interview with Law360 on Wednesday, Sowers said she moved to the firm for a fresh start. "I wanted to join a well-respected and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS