FDIC Rule Takes Aim At Nonbanks Misusing Its Logo

By Elise Hansen (May 17, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on Tuesday adopted a final rule aimed at cracking down on fintech companies and other nonbanks that misuse the FDIC's name or logo to misrepresent their deposit insurance. The rule establishes how the FDIC will identify, investigate and enforce violations of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act, which prohibits false advertising of deposit insurance. That includes instances where companies improperly use the FDIC's name or logo to make claims about how customer deposits are protected, the rule said. The FDIC said it has seen an uptick in companies misleading consumers. "The FDIC has observed an increasing number...

