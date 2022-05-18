Pennsylvania-Based Pietragallo Opens First Florida Office

By Madison Arnold (May 18, 2022, 2:11 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania-based Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti LLP has opened its first Florida office and sixth shop overall in Palm Beach Gardens. The firm announced last week that it opened an office at 7108 Fairway Drive Suite 130 in Palm Beach Gardens and hired Tama Beth Kudman as its managing partner in the Sunshine State. While the firm already has attorneys admitted in Florida, Kudman said there are plans to add more as the area grows. "We see a lot of health care, pharmaceutical companies, technology companies, businesses coming to this area. As this area has matured from a business and...

