Hemp Biz Group Urges FDA Action On CBD After New Study

By Sarah Jarvis (May 18, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Hemp Roundtable has again urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to begin regulating CBD and other hemp derivatives, pointing to a recently released study it says confirms the safety of orally ingested CBD and addresses the FDA's concerns. The trade association said Tuesday that the results of a study conducted by Validcare LLC and completed in March indicate that daily consumption of typical retail CBD products "is not associated with elevated liver tests, low testosterone levels, or daytime drowsiness." Jonathan Miller, the Roundtable's general counsel, said in a statement that the "real-world data" the FDA has been soliciting...

