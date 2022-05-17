ITG Balks At Reynolds' Bid To Shift Fla. Cig Deal Payments

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 17, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- ITG Brands LLC and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. pointed fingers at each other in Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday over which one is responsible for payments to Florida under a 1997 settlement over cigarette advertising. In oral arguments on cross-motions for summary judgment, Reynolds insisted that ITG agreed to assume the settlement liabilities when it bought the Kool, Maverick, Salem and Winston brands from Reynolds in 2015 for $7.1 billion. ITG countered that under the asset purchase agreement, it agreed only to use "reasonable best efforts" to reach a deal with Florida over settlement payments and that Reynolds didn't raise the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS