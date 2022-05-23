FDIC Draws Bankers' Ire With Move To Scrap Appeals Office

By Jon Hill (May 23, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. leaders have abruptly nixed an independent office that was created at the end of the Trump administration to be a new internal court of last resort for banks challenging adverse supervisory findings, reversing course in a move that is already rankling some in the industry. This past week, the FDIC's governing board approved a measure that effectively disbands the Office of Supervisory Appeals, which was established in a January 2021 revamp of the agency's supervisory appeals process. The office had come fully online inside the agency only six months ago. The appeals office was frequently touted by former...

