Prince Lobel Expands Into NY With Cannabis Law Trio

By Sam Reisman (May 18, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Boston law firm Prince Lobel Tye LLP has announced the launch of a New York expansion under the leadership of three Empire State cannabis lawyers. Attorneys James K. Landau, Douglas S. Trokie and David C. Holland joined Prince Lobel as partners with new offices in Westchester County and New York City and a game plan to expand the firm's cannabis work beyond its home base of Massachusetts, the firm announced Tuesday. "Jim, Doug and Dave are the perfect fit for Prince Lobel, and we are excited to have them join our team," Prince Lobel managing partner Craig Tateronis said in a...

