NFT Wallet Co. Says Execs Swiped Secrets For Rival Apps

By Jasmin Jackson (May 17, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Nonfungible token wallet company Banq Inc. has slammed a trio of former top executives with a trade secrets suit in Nevada federal court, contending that they stole confidential data and company assets before leaving to launch two rival NFT platforms. Banq, a mobile application that lets users store and transfer NFTs, said in a complaint filed Monday that Banq's former CEO, chief technology officer and chief compliance officer drained it of its intellectual property, including the technological infrastructure for NFT and cryptocurrency transactions. According to the filing, the trio formed named defendants Fortress NFT Group Inc. and Planet NFT Inc. at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS