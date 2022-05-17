CSBS Says Its Chief Executive John Ryan Has Died

By Jon Hill (May 17, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- John W. Ryan, the longtime president and chief executive of the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, has died. He was 58. Ryan's death was announced in a statement on Tuesday by the CSBS, a national organization representing state banking regulators from all 50 states and territories. The statement did not give a cause of death but said it came "unexpectedly" late Monday in Washington, D.C., where the CSBS is based. "On behalf of the CSBS board of directors, executive team, staff and membership, we extend our deepest sympathies to John's family and everyone who knew and worked with John over his...

