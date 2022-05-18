US Steel, EPA, County Ink Clean Air Act Deal For Pa. Mill

By Matthew Santoni (May 18, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- U.S. Steel Corp. has signed a consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, Health Department setting forth plans to reduce visible and particulate emissions from a Pittsburgh-area mill that's been in operation since the 1870s, the parties announced. Under the consent decree, the steelmaker will undertake various studies, training sessions and audits at its Edgar Thomson Works in Braddock, Pennsylvania, to identify and implement ways to reduce emissions and bring the plant into compliance with the federal Clean Air Act. The company did not admit any liability stemming from the violations alleged in the complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS