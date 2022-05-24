Ulmer & Berne Adds IP Expert To Its Cincinnati Office

By Jasmin Jackson (May 24, 2022, 3:24 PM EDT) -- Ulmer & Berne LLP has bolstered its intellectual property and technology practice in the Midwest with a former Keating Muething partner with over a decade of experience overseeing IP matters involving various technologies. Megan Hymore joins the firm as a partner in its office anchored in Cincinnati. She told Law360 in an email Monday that the firm's "authentic, capable people and its team-oriented, collaborative, flexible environment won me over." "Ulmer provides abundant resources to help develop my practice, including a strong professional network, a focus on collaboration, and access to top-tier marketing and administrative support," Hymore said. Ulmer & Berne poached...

