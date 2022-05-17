OCC's Hsu Urges Banks Not To Get Caught 'Swimming Naked'

By Jon Hill (May 17, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu urged banks on Tuesday to tighten up their credit risk management practices and stay disciplined as economic storm clouds loom, warning that some financial institutions could be caught "swimming naked" if the financial tide goes out. Speaking at a Bloomberg-sponsored event, Hsu said banks should be acting now to double-check their exposures and adjust their risk profiles in light of "significant" potential monetary tightening ahead, which he cautioned could bite banks loaded up on risk and lead to broader instability. "Some banks unknowingly may be swimming naked, or at least with a lot less on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS