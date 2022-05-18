Hone Maxwell Opens Office In Tijuana, Mexico

By David Hansen (May 18, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- California-based Hone Maxwell LLP has opened a new office in Tijuana, Mexico, to service tax and business clients, the firm announced. The firm also has launched a top-to-bottom rebrand that includes a new logo and reflects the firm's commitment to bold, relevant service, Hone Maxwell said in a news statement Tuesday. Hone Maxwell decided to open an office in Tijuana for the comfort of its Mexican clients, partner Josh Maxwell told Law360 in an email Wednesday. The firm already feels as if it is a part of the Tijuana community, so an office made sense, he said. "Many of our services...

