Ex-Teachers Say They Were Fired For Protesting Racial Bias

By Matthew Santoni (May 17, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Four former teachers at a Pittsburgh-area private school said they were fired in March for speaking out against the school's elimination of its diversity and social justice program, and its dismissal of all its Black administrators, according to a federal lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. The ex-teachers said Sewickley Academy had been trying to limit discussion of the administrators' firings, along with scrubbing the curriculum of the "diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice initiatives." After the teachers pushed back against the firings, they were fired themselves, the suit said. "Plaintiffs both individually and collectively opposed and objected to the anti-Black racism...

