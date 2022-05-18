What FDA Warning Letters Signal About Delta-8 Enforcement

By Barak Cohen, Andrew Kline and Tommy Tobin (May 18, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT) -- On May 4, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued new warning letters to five companies selling products containing Delta-8 THC, an intoxicating cannabinoid derived from hemp.[1] In announcing the warning letters, the agency advised that "Delta-8 THC has psychoactive and intoxicating effects and may be dangerous to consumers." The FDA's recent action reflects swirling debates over Delta-8 THC at the federal and state levels. Many hemp advocates claim the cannabinoid is federally legal, while consumer protection advocates feverishly disagree. Background on Delta-8 THC The FDA's most recent action deserves context. The cannabis plant produces numerous chemical compounds, known as cannabinoids....

