Leech Tishman Absorbs 24-Attorney NYC Business Firm

By Emma Cueto (May 17, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Pittsburgh-based firm Leech Tishman Fuscaldo & Lampl LLC has added New York business law firm Robinson Brog Leinwand Greene Genovese & Gluck PC, expanding its existing New York City presence by adding 24 attorneys. Leech Tishman said in an announcement on Monday that Robinson Brog's expertise in areas such as business restructuring and insolvency, real estate transactions and commercial litigation would boost the firm's capabilities in the city. "We're very excited to welcome Robinson Brog's talented team and stellar clients to our firm," Pete A. Fuscaldo, Leech Tishman's managing partner, said in a statement. "New York continues to be a critical...

