DC Circ. Judge Tatel Moves To Senior Status

By James Arkin (May 17, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT) -- D.C. Circuit Judge David S. Tatel moved to senior status Monday, more than a year after announcing his intent to enter judicial semi-retirement and ahead of the confirmation of U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, President Joe Biden's nominee to fill the seat he's leaving. Judge Tatel has served on the D.C. Circuit since 1994, and announced in February of last year that he would take senior status upon the confirmation of a successor. He wrote a subsequent letter to Biden on Dec. 23 announcing that he would assume senior status on May 16 unless his successor was appointed sooner....

