Ex-Squire Patton Partner Won't Take Ohio US Atty Post

By Eric Heisig (May 17, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A former Squire Patton Boggs LLP partner whom the Senate confirmed weeks ago as the next U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio said Tuesday that she had withdrawn her name and will not take the position. Marisa Darden cited "real life" and the need to prioritize family as reasons for withdrawing before she was sworn in as the top federal prosecutor for the region, which in addition to Cleveland includes Akron, Toledo and Youngstown. She announced her decision in a statement put out by the public relations firm Dix & Eaton. Had Marisa Darden taken the position as the...

