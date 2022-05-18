Senate Confirms 4 New US Attys In Alaska, Ill., Mont., NM

By Hailey Konnath (May 18, 2022, 12:02 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed four of President Joe Biden's nominees for U.S. attorney in Alaska, Illinois, Montana and New Mexico, approving each of the president's picks on voice votes. Lawmakers gave their blessing to S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska, Rachelle L. Crowe for the Southern District of Illinois, Jesse A. Laslovich for the District of Montana and Alexander M.M. Uballez for the District of New Mexico. Crowe was nominated just last month, while the nominations for Tucker, Laslovich and Uballez were announced in January. Each will serve a four-year term in their new post. Voice votes are generally held...

