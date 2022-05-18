Irish Gov't Greenlights Liability Reforms To Cut Insurance Bills

By Irene Madongo (May 18, 2022, 5:12 PM BST) -- Ireland has approved proposals to amend insurance rules that hold companies liable for accidents on their premises, as part of wider plans to shake up the system for policyholders. Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday that the government will amend the Occupiers' Liability Act 1995, under which courts place a duty of care on organizations for accidents that happen on their grounds. The rules have been criticized for holding companies liable for incidences in which they had no hand, and also for ignoring the role played by the injured party themselves. The approved changes will broaden the scenarios where it...

