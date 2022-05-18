Gov't Urged To Reform Pensions To Help Bridge Gender Gap

By Martin Croucher (May 18, 2022, 12:01 PM BST) -- The government should offer occupational retirement savings plan credits to women who are temporarily out of work because they are full-time carers to help close a gender pensions gap, a consultancy said on Wednesday. Hymans Robertson LLP said women on a career break should receive, from the government, pensions contributions at a similar level to those that they would have received from their previous employer under automatic enrollment duties. The Pensions Policy Institute estimates that women's pension pots are generally a third of the size of those held by men, with median retirement savings of £51,100 ($63,400), compared with an average of...

