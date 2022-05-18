COVID Loan Blunders Could Hit Future Programs, MPs Warn

By Irene Madongo (May 18, 2022, 1:51 PM BST) -- Senior MPs warned on Wednesday that delays in spotting fraud in state-backed COVID-19 financial relief schemes could have a knock-on effect in responses to future crises. The influential Public Accounts Committee said in a report that billions of pounds will be "lost to fraud and error" as a result of the approach taken by the government's Business Department to its COVID-19 business support schemes. The department guaranteed £79.3 billion ($98 billion) of lending to firms under its pandemic support programs. The cross-bench committee added that the true extent of the losses will be gradually revealed only "as assessments catch up with payments...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS