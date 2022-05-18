Online Fraud Checker Launched To Protect Investors

By Joel Poultney (May 18, 2022, 12:40 PM BST) -- The financial fund that helps bail out wronged investors in Britain has launched an online protection tool, as new findings show that consumers are regretting not spending sufficient time thoroughly researching where they are putting their money. The Financial Services Compensation Scheme said Tuesday that its new Investment Protection Checker will allow consumers to make sure their investments are protected under the program. It will also outline the tactics used by criminals and offer strategies to thwart them. Mark Steward, enforcement director of the Financial Conduct Authority, said consumers should use the new investment checker to guarantee that their investments are...

