Architect Watchdog Weighs Insurance Requirement Changes

By Dawood Fakhir (May 18, 2022, 9:13 PM BST) -- A U.K. regulator for the nation's architects has proposed changes to existing guidance on the insurance policies that architects need to work, after consulting with the insurance market and professionals for solutions to the mounting professional indemnity insurance crisis. The Architects Registration Board, which issues guidance on which professional indemnity insurance architects should take, said it was proposing the changes as architects are finding it harder to meet the existing requirements due to changes in the insurance market. The regulator said it will consult further with architects, insurers and the groups that represent consumer interests before finalizing its proposals, which will...

