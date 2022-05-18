Wilson Sonsini Accused Of Stiffing Recruiter Over Atty Hire

By James Mills (May 18, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A legal recruiting outfit has accused Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC in California federal court of refusing to pay up after the firm hired an attorney that the recruiter had offered up as a job candidate. Tribuo Partners LLC, a Colorado-based legal search and placement firm, says in its Tuesday complaint that its deal with Palo Alto-based Wilson Sonsini entitled it to a quarter of the newly hired attorney's guaranteed compensation during his first year with the firm, but that Wilson Sonsini had not made good on its obligation. "Plaintiff placed a high-level partner at Wilson Sonsini — bringing multiple...

