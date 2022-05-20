Partial Student Loan Forgiveness: What Are The Implications?

By Lyle Solomon (May 20, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- On April 28, President Joe Biden stated that he would make a decision on student loan forgiveness within the next few weeks. Biden did not specify how much debt he was considering canceling, but he stated support for $10,000 in relief on the campaign trail. "I am considering dealing with some debt reduction. I am not considering $50,000 debt reduction," Biden said at the White House after unveiling new funding for Ukraine. It's not totally clear that the president's executive authority allows him to broadly wipe away student debt. Last year, Biden directed lawyers at the U.S. Department of Education and...

