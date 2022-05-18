Senate Confirms Biden's NY And Calif. Trial Court Judge Picks

By James Arkin (May 18, 2022, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed three of President Joe Biden's trial court picks, backing two judges in California and one nominee in New York. The Senate confirmed Jennifer Louise Rochon to the Southern District of New York by a 51-47 vote. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina L. Thompson was confirmed to the Northern District of California by a 51-44 vote and Superior Court of Riverside County Judge Sunshine Suzanne Sykes was confirmed 51-45 to the Central District of California. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., praised both of the California nominees in a statement, saying they have the "experience necessary" to fill...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS