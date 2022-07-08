What Solvency II Reform Means For The Pensions Deal Market

By Martin Croucher (July 8, 2022, 11:14 AM BST) -- On paper, the pension deal market is likely to be one of the most obvious beneficiaries of a government plan to free up to £90 billion ($107.5 billion) in capital held by insurers. But the reality, experts say, is a little more complicated. HM Treasury's plan to reform Solvency II capital requirements promises the release of up to 15% of the capital held by U.K. insurers, allowing the sector to not only invest more widely in the economy but also respond to booming demand for bulk annuities business. With an estimated 75% of U.K. pension schemes considering offloading long-term liabilities to...

