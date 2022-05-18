Fla. Panel Finds Atty Fees Error In Irma Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (May 18, 2022, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appellate panel on Wednesday reversed a lower court's award of attorney fees to counsel for homeowners suing underwriters at Lloyd's of London for coverage of damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017. Instead of being paid for more than 550 hours of work to get a $52,000 jury verdict for Roniel Candelaria and Amelia Padura, the three-judge panel agreed with the underwriters that the homeowners' attorney fees should be recalculated based on 480.5 billed hours. The panel said Judge Martin Zilber should have gone through the time records of the homeowners' counsel line by line, but instead applied an...

